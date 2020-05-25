Police: 1 dead after shooting in parking lot of West Broadway Kroger

A man died after being shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Kroger at South 28th Street and West Broadway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the victim in the Sunday afternoon shooting at the West Broadway Kroger parking lot.  

Dayshawn Tolbert, 37, of Louisville, died at 3:59 p.m. at University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the Kroger gas station, at South 28th Street and West Broadway, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A video of the incident obtained by WDRB News shows two men in an argument, before three shots are fired. LMPD does not have any suspects. 

