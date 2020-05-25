LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the victim in the Sunday afternoon shooting at the West Broadway Kroger parking lot.
Dayshawn Tolbert, 37, of Louisville, died at 3:59 p.m. at University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the Kroger gas station, at South 28th Street and West Broadway, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
A video of the incident obtained by WDRB News shows two men in an argument, before three shots are fired. LMPD does not have any suspects.
