LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Kroger at South 28th Street and West Broadway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the parking lot, according to a news release from the department.
The man was taken to University Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
There are no suspects at this time, police said. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
The Kroger has been closed and "will reopen after the investigation concludes," the company said in a statement.
"We are saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 3:30 p.m. today at our West Broadway store, and our team is thankful for the quick response of the LMPD," the company added. "We are cooperating with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation."
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.