LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed in south Louisville Saturday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of Olde English Court around 8:45 p.m. on March 14. That's where they found the woman, now identified as 20-year-old Alexranda Daggett. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight says Daggett was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:57 p.m. from a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects at this time, police said. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (502-574-5673).
