LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a 40-year-old man who was found dead in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday afternoon had been shot to death.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Timothy Wayne Frazer, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound homicide.
Department spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, just off Taylor Boulevard, on the report of a "deceased individual."
Ellis said Frazer was "obviously deceased" when officers arrived.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Police haven't released any other details.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.