LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Department spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, just off Taylor Boulevard, on the report of a "deceased individual."
Officers found a person that was "obviously deceased."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Police haven't released any other details.
