LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville emergency services are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy.
According to a news release from LensAlert, Louisville's emergency notification system, police are searching for Kerry Brooks. The white male was last seen around the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road in Shively.
Brooks is 5-foot-2, 102 pounds with brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray camouflage hood and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
