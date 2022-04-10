LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon.
Oil industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the pump price as of Friday was $1.32 higher than a year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon.
The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon.
In Kentucky, the average price for a gallon dropped to $3.861, according to AAA. In Indiana, the average price fell to $3.993 per gallon.
Louisville is down to $4.059 per gallon, a decrease from $4.235 from a month ago. Louisville's highest-ever average for a gallon of gas came on June 30, 2008 when it was $4.268.
Lundberg says higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March. However, the drop isn’t predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply remains tight, despite releases from strategic reserves.
