LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many young people took to the skies on Saturday to get a glimpse of what a career as a pilot would be like.
The Experimental Aircraft Association kicked off their flying season with its first Young Eagles Day at Bowman Field.
Children between the ages of 8 and 17, many of whom were in the Boy and Eagles Scouts, registered to go up in small planes for about 20 minutes.
They were given an up close look at what it takes to fly a plane, basic steps and how flight patterns work.
For many attendees, it was their first time in a small plane.
"If their parents are going to allow them to do it they need to take the chance," James Shively with Boy Scout Troop 243 said. "It is a very fun experience."
The Experimental Aircraft Association started in 1992 and has since performed millions of flights around the country.
