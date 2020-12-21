LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville resident Bob Flynn woke up last week to find that the baby Jesus had been stolen out of his family's nativity set.
Flynn, who said his family has placed the nativity scene on display in their yard for over 35 years, took to Nextdoor asking for baby Jesus' return.
Days later, after the original baby Jesus was found shattered just blocks away, a woman in his neighborhood surprised the family with a new baby Jesus.
"Many, many comments later and a great unselfish neighbor, and we have a new one," Flynn, who lives in the Klondike neighborhood, announced on Nextdoor.
"Thanks to all but especially the neighborhood lady who donated a manger and baby Jesus."
