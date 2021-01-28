LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID is creating big problems for people trying to get behind the wheel.
There's so much frustration over trying to get Kentucky driver's permit or a driver's license. The issue: trying to get an appointment. Veronica Johnson's son, Ethan Riley, just wants to drive. "He turned 16 in July," she said, "and we have pretty well tried to get an appointment since then."
Like countless other families, they've run into several roadblocks when trying to set up an appointment for a written permit test or driving test.
"We've called multiple times to get appointments, but they're not accepting them over the phone," Johnson said. "You actually have to log in to their website."
Several people have contacted WDRB about similar problems scheduling an appointment online. Some even used several devices at the same time: desktop, iPads and phones -- and still no luck.
While the Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office issues drivers licenses at locations like like Bowman Field, Kentucky State Police operate the actual testing, and availability is based on the county where you live.
You can't find this on the KSP website, but every Friday, the agency confirms it opens up appointments for that week at 8 a.m. for Jefferson County.
People lucky enough to get on the site can select an appointment, but many find once they type in their information, the spot they selected is already gone.
"It seems like the website is not up to par," Johnson said. It's not very user friendly, there's never appointments available. It crashes all the time."
[Website to schedule written and road tests]
When people do manage to access the site each Friday, they see all the appointments for the week are also gone, within minutes.
"Even my mom can't renew her drivers license because she has to make an appointment to have a test and she can't do that either," Johnson said. "There's just not enough capacity being allowed in."
The issue also affects people trying to make appointments for Commercial Drivers Licenses.
Because of COVID, capacity is limited, but the question is by how much?
We tried to get answers for you, asking KSP how many appointments are actually available, but the agency declined to give us that information and would not return our calls.
Instead, KSP released the following statement:
"Highway safety is a priority of the Kentucky State Police and an important component of that is the agency’s Driver Testing Branch. An individual completing and passing their skills’ test is essential in ensuring new drivers are capable of following the rules of the road for the protection of other drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and property.
Skills (road) and permit (written) testing appointments are available by accessing http://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing/ and are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Currently, all Driver Testing Branch locations are open and conducting testing services. At this time, branch personnel are developing a more robust scheduling tool. For this reason, KSP is only scheduling approximately one week out in most locations. The days and times are based upon the court clerk’s office availability and restricted public access in courthouses and judicial center per COVID-19 guidelines.
For the most part, skills testing continues uninterrupted by COVID-19 as they are conducted outside of an office, all CDC guidelines are followed and maintained at all times during the test. In the event the local courthouse or judicial center is closed to the public, applicants are directed to a local KYTC regional office to receive their license.
If skills testing must temporarily close due to personnel testing positive for COVID-19 or being directly exposed to the virus, all affected appointments are rescheduled. Upon operations resuming, KSP contacts those individuals whose appointment was canceled due to the temporary closure in relation to COVID-19 and offered priority scheduling.
Citizens who have questions or concerns regarding a scheduled appointment are encouraged to contact KSP via KSPdrivertesting@ky.gov, the account is monitored Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m."
When asked what Johnson would like to see happen, she had this to say: "I think there definitely needs to be, first of all, more than one place to take a test. It also seems the capacity isn't there that we need for our whole county, if we are going to keep to just one place."
Johnson plans to try again on Friday, hoping her son will get an appointment this time. "He's pretty frustrated because it's not only pushing back his restricted license, but eventually his unrestricted license as well," she said.
The backlog is not for driver's license renewals. Those can be done by mail.
