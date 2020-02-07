LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High School has released pictures of what its new stadium will look like.
Construction on the new stadium began in January. Jefferson County Public Schools is spending $1.3 million to rebuild the multi-sport Pat Crawford Stadium, which stood for nearly 50 years before being deemed unsafe. The Bruins did not play a home football game at the stadium during their 2019 season.
A new alumni association is selling personalized bricks, which will be used for the stadium's entryway, to help raise funds toward construction.
If all goes as planned, the stadium will be completed in August.
