LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville said it will start administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
There was a round of applause when the hospital got it's first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday morning.
Baptist Health said 35 of its frontline health care workers will get the shots starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The hospital said it will gradually administer the vaccine to other employees in the coming days.
An infectious disease pharmacist with Baptist Health calls getting the vaccine monumental.
