LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is looking for ways to help cancer patients fight the side effects of chemotherapy.
Researchers are studying a new plant-based amino acid drink.
An infusion nurse reported samples of Enterade are helping patients with symptoms like nausea, diarrhea and weight loss.
"We have gotten statistically significant results in terms of less nausea and less diarrhea," Laura Mitchell, an oncology clinical nurse specialist at Baptist Health Louisville and co-author of the study, said in a statement. "Of clinical significance, patients using Enterade experienced four pounds less weight loss. We're now looking at some other things like impact on the healthcare system, in reducing unplanned visits to their healthcare provider. We're excited about the results."
The researchers said it can also help reduced unplanned visits to the hospital.
The study revealed patients who drank Enterade spent an average of one less day in the hospital.
The research was presented at the Oncology Nursing Society Annual Symposium in Texas.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.