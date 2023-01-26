LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday.
The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie.
The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate them about the pill and promote access.
Julie provided their emergency contraception pill to those who attend the event.
"Emergency contraception is one more tool in the pregnancy prevention toolkit because that's what it's about, preventing pregnancy," said co-founder and president of Julie, Amanda Morrison.
In addition to the pill, they also passed out other products to promote safe sex.
Morrison said their mission is to provide options before someone may need access to an abortion, which has become more difficult in states like Kentucky since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022.
"Particularly with Dobbs, and the overturn of Roe, emergency contraception really is the last resort before difficult, expensive, emotionally draining decisions have to be made," Morrison said. "And so Julie just wants to be a friend with you in the midst of all of that."
In November, Kentuckians voted against a constitutional amendment to ban abortions. However, abortions remain at a near-ban, only allowing the abortions before reaches six weeks and in extreme circumstances. Its future is up for debate with the state Supreme Court.
Just this year, access to pills, like Julie, became easier when the FDA broadened access to emergency contraceptives, allowing large-chain pharmacies and mail-order companies to sell the pill.
Louisville Right to Life said in a statement that it was "disappointed, but not surprised, to learn of the event."
"Plan B is nothing but trouble. Despite what Julie claims, levonorgestrel can cause an abortion by not allowing newly created life to attach to the uterine wall," the statement continued. "This event highlights the extent to which the pharmaceutical industry will go to retain its foothold in the abortion industry. Julie is profiting from the destruction of new life."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.