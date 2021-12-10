LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown is known as the "Bourbon Capital of the World," and now five distilleries are collaborating to further establish that title.
Heaven Hill, James B. Beam, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Preservation and Log Still distilleries are coming together to release the "Bardstown Collection" in January 2022.
"A collaboration like this has never been done within the bourbon industry," Dan Callaway, Vice President of Hospitality and Product Development for Bardstown Bourbon Company, said in a news release. "It is remarkable to be part of the camaraderie and collaboration between so many Bardstown brands."
On Jan. 13 and 14, a select group will release the "Bardstown Collection." Each distiller has selected what represents the company's best bourbon to be included in the collection.
Every bottle will come in a blue and gold box that celebrates the history of Bardstown. All proceeds will be donated back to the community of Bardstown to support local improvements and organizations.
Each bottle will be priced at $199.99 and each distillery will be allocating two barrels for the release. The bottles will only be available to purchase on site at each distillery's visitor center.
Release schedule:
Thursday, January 13
- 10 a.m. – Heaven Hill Distillery
- 1 p.m. – Preservation Distillery
- 4 p.m. – Log Still Distillery
Friday, January 14
- 10 a.m. – James B. Beam Distilling Co.
- 2 p.m. – Bardstown Bourbon Company
- 6 p.m. – Celebration at Scout & Scholar Brewing
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.