BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after police say he was stabbed multiple times at a house in Bardstown.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, it happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on Camptown Road.
This is near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and East John Rowan Boulevard on the north side of the city.
When officers got to the scene they found one male victim who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
BPD is investigating and does not have suspect information.
You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-348-4328.
