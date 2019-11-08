Bardstown woman dies in crash involving semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman is dead after crashing her van into a semi truck on Thursday in Nelson County, Kentucky.
The crash happened on Highgrove Road in Coxs Creek just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said a van being driven by Samantha Smith, 31, of Bardstown, dropped off the side of the road then overcorrected and crossed the center line. The van then slid sideways into a semi.
Smith died at the scene, and the driver of the semi wasn't hurt, officials said.
