LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now taste coffee from all over the world right in downtown Louisville.
Barista Parlor x 500W is now open on Jefferson Street.
The café is in the atrium of the recently renovated 500 West building, a space formerly held by El Taco Luchador.
The coffee shop company is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, but said it sources coffee from all over the world.
"The goal of our roaster is to have a really direct connection with all the places we source coffee from. So that's a really big care of Barista Parlor," said Caleb Newman, assistant general manager. "We also care a lot about the customer experience and make sure that people are having a great time from when they walk in the door, to when they leave."
Barista Parlor also offers tea, sandwiches and more.
