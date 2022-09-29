LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will soon be a new place to grab a cup of coffee in Louisville.
Barista Parlor is opening its first location outside of Tennessee. The new café is called Barista Parlor by 500 West.
It will open in the 500 West Building on Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, a space formerly held by El Taco Luchador.
On its Instagram page, Barista Parlor said the 29-story building has been undergoing a huge renovation, and its new café will be in the atrium.
It's not clear exactly when the new café will open, but the company says it expects to start hiring soon.
