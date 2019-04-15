LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first effort to collect and remove construction waste dumped in a Bullitt County creek failed over the weekend.
New video shows several barriers set up to catch the thick gray sludge in Blue Lick Creek before it moved further downstream collapsed with the weekend's heavy rain.
The waste is slurry, a concrete dust that forms a thick paste with water.
A WDRB investigation determined that it originated from a Louisville road project conducted by Bluegrass Contracting, a state contractor.
Environment officials say the company did not properly dispose of the waste, and Bluegrass Contracting now faces violations and fines.
Related:
Contractor blamed for dumping sludge into Bullitt County creek making millions on taxpayer-funded jobs
Trail of construction waste in Bullitt County creek leads to Louisville road project
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.