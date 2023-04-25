LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legendary Barry Manilow is returning to Louisville as part of his summer tour.
In a release, the KFC Yum! Center said Manilow will perform on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Manilow is taking a break from his Las Vegas residency for a summer Manilow tour.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the all-time best selling recording artists with 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
Manilow is best known for hits including "Copacabana," "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," and "Looks Like We Made It." The 79-year-old music icon is also a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner.
The summer tour is also making stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Baltimore and Reading, Pennsylvania.
Venue presales begin on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: SMILE). All tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.
Ticket Prices range from $19.50 to $349.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and will not be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office for this sale.
