Warning: This story contains a photo that may be graphic to some.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A black bear weighing an estimated 350 to 400 pounds was hit by a car and killed Wednesday night in Meade County, according to police.
The crash was reported around 10 p.m. on Highway 31 W in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Officer Tim Childs with the Muldraugh Police Department told WDRB News.
The car sustained front-end damage and was towed away from the scene, but no one in the vehicle was injured, Childs said.
Childs told WDRB News that police took the bear's body away from the scene of the crash and will hold onto it until members of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife can properly dispose of it Thursday.
This is the first time Childs had seen a bear stuck by a car in Muldraugh, he said.
Kentucky is home to a "growing bear population that offers frequent and widespread viewing opportunities in the wild," according to the Department of Fish & Wildlife. Isolated bear sightings are possible in Meade County, a map on the department's website says.
"While the core population is concentrated along the Pine, Cumberland, and Black Mountain areas, bears may now be found throughout the eastern portions of the Commonwealth," the department's website says. "As numbers continue to expand, however, human-bear interactions have become commonplace and it is necessary that residents and visitors learn to live in bear country."
Bears have been known to become "conditioned" to eating human food, which may "alter their home range to include human population centers," the department's website says.
"The sad truth, however, is that food-conditioned and habituated bears live considerably shorter lives as a result of so much time spent near people," the website says. "Those bears often die prematurely as a result of vehicle collision, poaching, or euthanasia due to unacceptable behaviors around people."
