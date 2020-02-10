LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine University applicants will no longer have to submit their ACT or SAT scores.
The "test-optional" policy will begin for prospective students who are applying for the 2021-22 academic year. Spalding University announced a similar policy in December.
When students apply, they can choose whether they would like to share their SAT or ACT scores with Bellarmine. The university also takes into account a student's high school grades, counselor recommendations, curriculum, employment, leadership experiences and activities, according to a news release. Students are also required to interview with an admission counselor.
“Both nationally and at Bellarmine, we’ve learned that standardized tests are not the full measure of the talent and potential of every student,” said Michael J. Marshall, Bellarmine’s vice president of enrollment, marketing and communication.
Student athletes are still required to submit scores to the NCAA Eligibility Center. Students will also be required to submit scores to receive certain scholarships.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.