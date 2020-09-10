LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard of big box stores doing a price match, but what about a university?
Bellarmine University just unveiled its Public Price Promise. Starting in fall 2021, the university will match the direct cost of qualifying students' state flagship university, which Bellarmine said is normally a state's largest, oldest public university.
That means in Kentucky, Bellarmine will match the University of Kentucky's tuition, fees and room and board.
The Public Price Promise typically reduces the cost of attending Bellarmine by as much as half.
To qualify, students must enroll as a traditional first-year college student, have a 3.6 GPA and stay on campus all four years.
