LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although the usual Great Steamboat Race isn't taking place this year, the Belle of Louisville is hoping to keep the Derby tradition alive.
Instead of racing the Belle of Cincinnati, the Belle of Louisville will race Louisville's Mary M. Miller riverboat on the traditional date of the Great Steamboat Race, which falls on Sept. 2 with this year's rescheduled Derby.
“We couldn’t let a year go by without the Great Steamboat Race in some form or fashion," said Krista Snider, CEO of the Belle of the Louisville Riverboats.
The riverboats are inviting the public to join in on the race by riding along on one of the boats. The Belle of Louisville is hosting a "Southern-style" picnic dinner, with a live band, while the Mary. Miller is hosting a party with a DJ for those who are 21 years of age and over.
