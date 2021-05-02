LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – It was a busy week for the Belle of Louisville following Wednesday’s annual steamboat race – but it wasn’t all roses getting up to that point.
With the 2021 Steamboat race in the books, the Belle of Louisville is now focusing on what lies straight ahead – it’s future thanks to an vote of confidence and recent funding the Belle so desperately needed.
“The unanimous vote of course has a lot of symbolic meaning that the metro council understands the value of our organization and agency to the community,” said Belle of Louisville CEO Krista Snider.
The council agreed to provide more than $710,000 to keep the city-owned vessel on course for the next year...following an extremely bumpy 2020.
“Covid knocked all of that off track so fortunately we are able to make budget, stay afloat, quite literally for this fiscal year which ends June 30th,” said Snider who adds the 107-year old boat is the most widely traveled excursion boat in history.
That title almost lost in 1997 when it was sabotaged and sank.
“We weren't able to cruise for a number of months while she was repaired and in a lot of ways we never fully came back from that,” Snider said.
But despite that and Covid, the boat kept going. It spent part of 2020 in dry dock for improvements since Covid prevented an leisure trips, anyway.
“We've plateaued in a good way, we're stable but we also know we've got a lot of opportunity to do new things different things,” said Snider.
With the new funding, the Belle is now financially stable…for now. It’s asking for $975,000 for next fiscal year – a request executives are confident it will get based on its success so far and demand.
New educational programs are just some of the things being planned – something Belle executives are excited to share – often referring to the boat as Louisville’s floating museum.
“More community access, more affordable cruises for people who live here,” Snider said is all being worked on with the money. “We have a lot of opportunity to share the stories of the river that make Louisville what it is.”
The course right now for the Belle is a steady one following a rocky year but the outlook is bright.
“We really can only go up from here, as cheesy as that sounds, it's true. I think 2021 is going to be a good year,” said Snider.
