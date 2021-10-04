LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the giants in Bernheim Forest is having a good hair day.
Look who had her hair done! Elina is so thankful for the treasures she has received, so we have kept them. She is now ready for new gifts if you're so inclined. pic.twitter.com/VeROBEiSSQ— Bernheim Forest (@BernheimForest) October 4, 2021
After the pubic realized that the stones from her original bracelet were stolen, they began leaving gifts for Little Elina, who is one of the three giant trolls at Bernheim Forest, according to Bernheim Forest officials.
Staff at Bernheim then made the gifts into decorations for her wooden locks.
Bernheim shared photos on social media, saying Elina is "so thankful" for the gifts and now she's ready for a few more.
