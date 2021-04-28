LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is getting a huge grant to help landowners protect their land.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave Bernheim a $6.8 million grant. It will help Kentucky landowners use conservation easements for protecting forests, wildlife and connecting natural land corridors.
The Greater Bernheim Project also includes support for outreach and education activities on protecting water and land.
Bernheim's executive director said the money will go directly to landowners, helping them preserve the land that they love.
