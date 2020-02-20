LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest’s golden eagles are officially a breeding pair.
Athena and Harper, who flew 1,700 miles from Canada in November to soar around Bernheim during the winter, hatched an egg during last year’s nesting season, Bernheim officials said in a news release.
“It’s official!” the release read. “Data shows that Bernheim’s golden eagles are a breeding pair.”
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest said they reached the conclusion from GPS data collected from both birds.
Researchers have been tracking the birds for a while, as they return to Bernheim every year. Bernheim said the data provide information about where the eagles go, how long they stay there and how they interact.
According to Bernheim’s analysis, Athena likely laid two or three eggs last April.
The birds are among about 3,000 golden eagles in the commonwealth. They'll all depart around March to head back to their summer home in Canada.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.