LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has notified the federal government of his intent to transition back to a state-based health exchange under the Affordable Care Act by 2022, he announced Wednesday.
Kentuckians have shopped for private health insurance on the federal exchange since 2016, when former Gov. Matt Bevin ended Kynect, the state's original health insurance marketplace.
Beshear's father, Gov. Steve Beshear, launched Kynect by executive order in 2013.
The transition back to a state-based health exchange is expected to save between $2.8 million and $3.8 million in the first year and $7.8 million to $8.8 million in subsequent years, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. Kentuckians had to pay 3% user fees to shop on the federal exchange, totaling $9.8 million in 2018, he added.
The governor expects the state to spend $5 million to relaunch and upgrade the state's health exchange system and between $1 million and $2 million to operate it.
"If we go back to a state-based exchange, we can also improve efficiencies, and we believe we're going to be able to offer more opportunities to Kentuckians," Beshear said.
