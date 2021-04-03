LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have directed flags to be lowered to half-staff after Friday's deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.
A Capitol Police officer died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade Friday afternoon outside the Capitol building. The officer, William "Billy" Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force and a member of its first responders unit.
In accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden, Beshear and Holcomb have directed flags to be at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 6.
"Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute," the governor's office said in a news release.
The driver of the car that hit Evans was shot and killed by authorities after ran at the officers wielding a knife after emerging from the crashed car, according to Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Noah Green, 25. Investigators were digging into Green's background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were also working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.
