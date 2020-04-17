LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Beshear said the 11-day old baby that tested positive for COVID-19 has returned home.
“And from what I’m told, (the baby) is doing OK,” Beshear said.
“This is really, really good news,” the governor said at his Friday coronavirus news conference.
Beshear also reported 134 new COVID-19 infections, including four in Jefferson County and 24 in Butler County, bringing the state’s total to 2,522.
The governor also reported eight new deaths, including four in Jefferson County: Two 80-year-old women, a 73-year-old man and a 64-year-old man. A total of 137 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
Beshear also said that nearly 1,000 Kentuckians have recovered from the disease.
While nearly 30,600 Kentuckians have been tested, the governor said the numbers of new infections he reports are a bit skewed because it takes some labs two weeks to report results, whereas others provide the information within 24 hours.
The governor also said that 1,008 people in Kentucky have been hospitalized, and 360 were in the hospital now. More than 500 have had to spend time in an intensive care unit, and 227 patients were in an ICU now.
