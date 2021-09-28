FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and executives of the Ford Motor Company took a stage Tuesday outside the State Capitol to formally announce the company's $5.8 billion investment in two electric battery manufacturing plants in rural Hardin County.
The 1,500-acre campus near Interstate 65 in Glendale -- to be called BlueOvalSK Battery Park -- is set to open in 2025, Ford said, and will bring 5,000 new jobs to Hardin County.
Beshear said the plants mark the "single-largest investment in the history of the state" and the largest number of jobs ever announced at one time.
"And they are good-wage jobs," he said.
The plants are part of $11.4 billion in new investment from Ford and South Korean battery-maker SK Innovation, adding 11,000 jobs to Glendale as well as another plant in Stanton, Tennessee, just northeast of Memphis. Ford CEO Jim Farley said the two plants together will have the capacity to produce 1 million batteries per year, nearly twice as many as the amount currently built annually in all of North America.
Calling this a "new era of sustainable manufacturing," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said he believes competition will follow the lead set by these new electric battery plants.
"The next revolution in manufacturing will be an American revolution -- a revolution led by Ford Motor Company -- and it starts right here in the Bluegrass State," he said. "We have an opportunity to make our customers' lives better and to also make the world better."
Ford said the batteries made at the plant will go into both Ford and Lincoln vehicles made at the company's assembly plants in North America. Ford expects at least 40% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.
Economic development leaders said Ford's investment in the area is a game-changer.
"To finally see it going to be developed not only by a great company, but a company the caliber of the Ford Motor Company, just -- it absolutely blows me away and I can't describe how excited I am, and I know the community feels the same way," Rick Games, President and COO of the Elizabethtown Hardin County Industrial Foundation.
This story will be updated.
