BREMEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The small community of Bremen still has hope despite the damage Saturday's tornado caused.
Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Piper has driven the roads in town countless times.
“Even at this point, it’s still unrecognizable to me,” Piper said. “It just doesn’t look anything like this.”
Exposed foundations and frames of homes are all evidence of a direct path of a tornado.
“It almost seems like it’s just kind of a dream," Piper said. "It’s all kind of surreal.”
Eleven people from Muhlenberg County died as a result of the storm. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made his first trip to the town Tuesday to look at what’s left.
"Here, actually, my uncle Ed married my dad's sister. His entire family is from here," Beshear said. "He just lost two first cousins. Everybody knows everybody. And the loss is — it's really hard."
In the same small town that is cleaning up what’s left of their homes, others are giving what they can to help.
“Oftentimes, ... folks seem to think that the spirit of humanity’s been lost out here," Piper said. "If there’s any good thing that comes out of it, it’s just a reminder that, no, it’s still there.”
With debris still scattered around the area, brand new power poles have been installed. Crews worked around the clock to make sure power was restored to people in Bremen.
