LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he's still actively considering future mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said the situation is alarming in southern states with cases rising and hospitals filling up. He added that Kentucky is just shy of topping the all-time record for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Beshear said several hospitals in western Kentucky are full of COVID-19 patients and are having to reschedule non-emergency procedures because of limited beds and staff.
The governor said he is not currently considering any form of shutdown or capacity restrictions, but doesn't rule out another mask mandate.
"We're going to have to very carefully consider and continue to evaluate whether or not we're going to have to bring back a statewide mask mandate," he said. "That's where we are. It at least has to be part of the conversation, because if we run out of beds for people who are sick or injured or have a heart attack, don't we have to do something?"
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, predicts hospital capacity will be limited over the next few weeks as smaller hospitals look to bigger ones for overflow space.
