LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Louisville, allowing people to step into the middle of a famous piece of artwork.
Lights, music, and more than 3,000 square feet of space will help turn the art into an immersive experience.
There will be 300 pieces of Vincent Van Gogh's work that you can walk through. It's comprised of some well-known works like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night."
The show has already made stops in St. Louis, Miami and Milwaukee. It's comprised of some well-known works like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night."
The sign-up period is going on now, allowing you to get access to tickets first. To sign up, click here.
The organizers are not yet releasing where in Louisville the show will be held. The opening date, venue and ticket sales will all be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.