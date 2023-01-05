LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention.
During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
"In Louisville, we're transforming Ninth Street from a six-lane thoroughfare into an area with a large pedestrian zone, bicycles, bus lanes, better public space," Biden said.
The city received $22 million in federal transportation funding last year, and some of the money will help Louisville's "Re-Imagine 9th Street."
The hope is to create an attractive, vibrant, and safe connection between West Louisville and downtown.
Biden also discussed the investment in Hopkinsville where federal funds will build manufacturing sites for new plants that will produce electric vehicle batteries.
