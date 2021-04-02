LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train route from Louisville to Chicago via Amtrak is possible under President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure plan.
Biden outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan Wednesday to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure in what he billed as “a once-in-a-generation investment in America”
Under the plan, the passenger rail carrier plans to add 30 new routes, extend up to 20 routes and add daily trips in 15 more states by 2035.
In addition to Louisville, new Amtrak routes are proposed in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other cities.
"Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor and our National Network and expand our service to more of America," Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said.
"The NEC’s many major tunnels and bridges – most of which are over a century old – must be replaced and upgraded to avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country."
As part of the proposal, $80 billion would go toward Amtrak backlog repairs and upgrade the Northeast Corridor line between Washington and New York City.
Amtrak also hopes to expand its train services in California, out of Chicago and along the East Coast.
