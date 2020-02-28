LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has welcomed three new big cats.
Lionesses Amali and Sunny, both 7, joined the zoo in January from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.
Tigress Sasha, 7, arrived in December from the Peoria Zoo in Illinois. Sasha is an Amur tigress. Amur tigers are the largest living cats, the zoo said in a news release. Females can weigh up to 300 pounds, while males can weigh twice as much and measure 14 feet long.
Amali and Sunny will be exhibited on rotation with and separately from lion Siyanda, though zoo officials hope to eventually display the three lions together.
The zoo said staff will observe the lions’ behaviors closely to determine when they are ready for a new step in acclimating them to the new environment. Sasha will be on display in Tiger Taiga on rotation with tigress Marietta and tiger Vikentii. Until the cats are ready, their exhibit times will vary.
The three new big cats are part of a cooperative program among accredited zoos that are promoting the survival of vulnerable species.
African lions, which are found mainly in sub-Saharan regions, are listed as vulnerable, while Amur tigers, found in eastern Russia, northeastern China and the Korean peninsula, are listed as endangered.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guests can stay until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.