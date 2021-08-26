LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company is brewing up a plan to grow and create new jobs in Jefferson County.
Bigelow Tea Company, which produces specialty tea, is currently located in an 85,000-square-foot facility on Constant Comment Place in Jeffersontown. But it is expanding so it can boost production to meet growing customer demand.
“I recently discovered that after an exhaustive search, this expansion could have gone anywhere in the country,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said in a press release. “In talking with Cindi Bigelow, it became obvious that Bigelow Tea’s commitment to its employees and family friendly values dovetailed well with Jeffersontown’s belief of family first. Jeffersontown will continue to strengthen its already 20-plus-year partnership with this stellar corporate citizen.”
The company plans to invest $53 million to build a new 334,000-square-foot operation on Blankenbaker Road that will give it nearly four times the space it has now. The move is expected to create 31 new jobs.
"The Bigelow family and all our team members are proud of our plan to build a state-of-the-art facility in Louisville," Bigelow Tea President and CEO Cindi Bigelow said in a statement. "Over the next few years, we will be committing over $50 million to create and extraordinary plant that will take us forward for decades to come."
Gov. Andy Beshear called the announcement, "the latest example of Kentucky's food, beverage and agritech sector growing rapidly and helping to create quality job opportunities for Kentucky residents."
"Bigelow has operated in Jeffersontown for nearly three decades," Beshear said. "I'll admit I didn't know that. I've had their tea, and I didn't know that this is a Kentucky company. Construction on a new facility on Blankenbaker Road is scheduled to begin this spring."
The facility is expected to open by the summer of 2024.
