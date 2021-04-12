LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would put warning signs on Indiana gas pumps is fueling controversy.
Headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk, the bill would require every pump to contain a warning label urging drivers to check if their vehicles can use E15 gas, which is 15% ethanol. Most ethanol is made from corn.
E15 reduces your miles per gallon by about 4% but is cheaper, better for the environment and good for Indiana farmers. Supporters of E15, like the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, claim the proposed legislation tries to sabotage fuel sales and want the governor to veto the bill.
"No other state today has a state specific warning label, and there's a good reason for that and it's that there is already a federal warning label today that's mandated by the federal government," Tim Phelps with the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association said.
The bill's author, State Sen. Mark Messmer, said he just wants consumers to be fully aware of what they are putting in their tank.
"I've got a vehicle; it's a 2013 Toyota Highlander and, according to the EPA label, it is perfectly fine to use in my vehicle," said Messmer, R-48. "Only thing is, in my vehicle owners manual it says do not use E15."
According to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis, Holcomb’s office wouldn’t comment on the legislation specifically, only saying the governor will review the bill once it arrives at his desk.
Click here learn more about the proposed legislation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.