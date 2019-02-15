LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Indiana want to give police the go-ahead to use drones without a search warrant.
A proposed bill would allow officers to fly drones over highway crashes, parades and other events.
If a crime is committed, the drone video could be used as evidence.
Police say it's a matter of public safety, because they could often benefit by flying drones over crime scenes, but often need a warrant first.
Fort Wayne resident Karl Davis thinks it's a good idea.
"I would be in favor of that," Davis said. "I think police use other methods like helicopters already for overhead surveillance. As long as you're not going into someone's property without a warrant, inside their home, I think surveiling a general area is fine."
Opponents of the bill are worried that it would open the door to mass surveillance.
A house committee has already passed the bill, and it heads to the full house next.
