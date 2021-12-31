LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new billboard in Louisville is catching people's eye, especially University of Louisville fans.
It reads "Bring Home Tom Jurich. UofL Trustees, do the right thing."
The billboard mentions it's paid for by Alex Walker and loyal fans. Jurich was once the long-time athletic director for the university and was fired a few years ago after a recruiting scandal in the men's basketball program.
Just recently, Vince Tyra stepped down from the AD job at Louisville. Deputy athletic director Josh Heird has been appointed as interim.
Related Stories:
- BOZICH | Josh Heird checks right leadership boxes as Louisville's interim AD
- JOSH HEIRD | 5 things to know about Louisville's interim athletics director
- CRAWFORD | University of Louisville accepts Tyra's resignation as athletic director
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.