LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billie Eilish is coming to Louisville next year.
In a release, the KFC Yum! Center said Eilish will bring her "Happier than Ever" world tour to the arena on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Since the release of her debut single “Ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish has made her mark on the charts with her breakout album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The album was written, produced and recorded entirely by Eilish and brother Finneas.
The 19-year-old has received critical praise for "Everything I Wanted," which won record of the year at the Grammys. She is also the youngest person to record a title song for a James Bond movie, "No Time to Die." The seven-time Grammy Award winning artist and songwriter has big plans for 2021 with the release of a documentary, photo book and a new CD titled "Happier than Ever" on July 30, which was also produced by her brother Finneas.
To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register now through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59pm PT. For info, click here.
Registered fans get a code to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time. Remaining tickets will go on-sale at noon Friday, May 28 through Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices start at $40.50 and go up to $150.50 (plus fees).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.