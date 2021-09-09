LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ramp from Billtown Road onto Interstate 265 is closing overnight, according to the Kentucky Transportation Department.
KYTC says the onramp to I-265 East will be closed for concrete repairs. The ramp closed at 8 p.m. and will reopen Friday morning at 5 a.m.
If you take this ramp, detour signs will be posted.
Drivers are asked to to take Billtown Road to I-265 West, exit at Beulah Church Road, then take the ramp to I-265 East.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.