ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Can you imagine missing out on your high school senior year? Not going to prom? Or walking the stage to get your diploma? That is sadly the reality seniors are facing during this pandemic, but there are people are going above and beyond to make those students feel special.
Central Hardin High School student Tristyn Barton was so excited for her senior year.
“I’ve been looking forward to my senior year forever," Barton said. "It’s built up to be a really big moment."
Due to surgery, Barton missed the first semester, and shortly after she went back to school, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everyone was sent home.
“It’s really boring. It’s just wake up, homework and then sit around all day,” Barton said.
Barton had been feeling bummed out, realizing her scheduled prom date has already come and gone, and the dress she bought might not see the dance floor.
“I remember starting a prom Pinterest board in 3rd grade,” Barton said.
She also looked forward to her 18th birthday, on April 16, which she figured, because of the outbreak, would be just another boring day. To her surprise, strangers appeared in her front yard bearing gifts from a distance.
Barton was especially enamored with feline-related presents.
“I love my cats. I love them, so they got me a cup with 'Fur Mom' on it and she got me a book about cats,” Barton said.
The soon-to-be University of Kentucky student also got a UK blanket and a thoughtful card.
“It was really sweet. It definitely brought a little tears to my eyes,” Barton said.
Even though they do not have senior students themselves, Becky Staley and La'Shaunda Ellis felt bad for them and wanted to do something special for those looking forward to their last year of high school.
“Their senior year is when everything just feels like it’s coming together. You’ve worked so hard for it,” Staley said.
To show appreciation for that hard work, they created a Facebook group called “Bless-a-Senior 2020”. Parents post photos of their senior students, along with their story, and then someone in the community adopts them.
“Now when we say adopt that could be anything from sending a card to them, letters of encouragement,” Staley said.
So far, Staley said around 300 seniors have been adopted across Kentucky. Barton was adopted by Ellis, who brought her the birthday gifts.
“It was amazing. We sat in her front yard and it was like we had know each other forever,” Ellis said.
A pandemic that is bringing people together, creating new friendships and teaching us all lessons.
“This has really kind of showed me what the community is made of,” Barton said.
"Bless-a-Senior" organizers said a photographer has also volunteered time to take free senior pictures from a distance.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.