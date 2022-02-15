LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major changes are coming to Silver Creek High School, and the school board saw the layout for the revamped facility Tuesday evening.
The Silver Creek School Corporation has been planning the first phase of the project for months.
The renovation will include many new facilities, making it more of a re-construction.
"It is truly a 1961 structure, so a lot of the construction isn't something that we can easily modify," said a representative with the architectural firm working on the project. "So most of the existing areas that are getting renovated are essentially going to be demolished down to the structure and the roof, and we're going to re-lay out walls."
Construction is expected to start at Sliver Creek High this summer. Phase one includes 38 new classrooms, a large shared science lab, and a new student union and media center.
The first phase will also include a new cafeteria and kitchen.
Silver Creek has fought for years to get a new high school. The school used to be part of West Clark's school district, and faced several obstacles that pushed back approval for construction.
