LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Valvano is celebrating his sweetest victory.
Thursday was a special day for the ESPN Louisville radio host and basketball analyst. Valvano announced that he got to ring the bell at Norton's Cancer Institute.
Valvano was diagnosed with stage 4 Leukemia earlier this year. In August, he shared his cancer was in remission.
He tweeted a photo of himself with medical staff on Thursday along with his certificate showing he completed his chemotherapy treatment. Valvano says he will frame the certificate and hang it in the den.
Today,I got to ring the BELL!My wonderful,endlessly helpful nurses, positive during the whole process.Also the certificate they all signed, which I will frame and hang in our den.And of course Rollie.Missing? Heroic Dr.Khan, & my wife/photographer Darlene.Thanks and❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/ynUJrcyY6z— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) October 7, 2021
Valvano tweeted, "Today,I got to ring the BELL! My wonderful,endlessly helpful nurses, positive during the whole process.
Also the certificate they all signed, which I will frame and hang in our den. And of course Rollie. Missing? Heroic Dr.Khan, & my wife/photographer Darlene. Thanks and❤❤❤.
Rollie is apparently Valvano's nickname for the IV machine that dispensed the chemo. He brought along a gift of flowers for his final chemotherapy.
This is my LAST scheduled chemo session!THAT calls for something special, so I brought a nice gift for my friend Rollie!!!He seemed very moved... let's just say I'm not sure all the drips were only medicine. pic.twitter.com/tefuuDq9gR— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) October 7, 2021
