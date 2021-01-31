LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters putting out a car fire on the Gene Synder Sunday morning, found a body inside the vehicle.
Crews from the Highview Fire Department were called to the northbound lanes of I-265 between Pennsylvania Run Road and Beulah Church Road around 5 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, LMPD 7th Division officers were also called to assist.
When the flames were extinguished, a body was found inside the vehicle, according to police.
Police say foul play is suspected and that the car fire may have been set on purpose.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
