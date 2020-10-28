LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- A 48 hour boil water advisory has been issued for Jeffersonville customers of Sellersburg Water.
The advisory impacts customers located south of IN-62 and 10th Street. Sellersburg Water says a water main was damaged on 2006 Allison Lane.
According to Sellersburg officials, those affected should follow the instructions below:
• Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.
• Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.
It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.
